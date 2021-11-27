Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will post sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. JELD-WEN posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

JELD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $472,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JELD stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $25.15. 627,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,088. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

