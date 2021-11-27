Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). MongoDB posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MongoDB.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.65.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total transaction of $17,484,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,483,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total value of $4,781,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,555 shares of company stock worth $47,183,609. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in MongoDB by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in MongoDB by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDB stock opened at $518.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of -109.64 and a beta of 0.64. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.