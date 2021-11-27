Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.46 Million

Brokerages predict that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will report $572.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $603.63 million and the lowest is $541.29 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $441.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE:NFG opened at $60.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.