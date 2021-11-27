Zacks: Analysts Expect Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Million

Analysts expect Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) to report sales of $3.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calyxt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $4.73 million. Calyxt reported sales of $13.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full-year sales of $27.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.04 million to $28.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.63 million, with estimates ranging from $2.87 million to $6.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Calyxt.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 149.78% and a negative net margin of 93.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

In other Calyxt news, CEO Michael A. Carr purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 1,846.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 286,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 804.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calyxt in the second quarter worth approximately $797,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 708.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 316.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 57,637 shares during the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLXT traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 34,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,456. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $118.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.35. Calyxt has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $12.43.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

