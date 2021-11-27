Zacks: Analysts Expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to Post $0.60 EPS

Analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) will announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CNR. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of CNR stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $19.73.

In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 135,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 188,518 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

