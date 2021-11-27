Zacks: Analysts Expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will announce sales of $3.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 million to $3.80 million. DermTech reported sales of $2.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $12.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 million to $12.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.60 million, with estimates ranging from $23.60 million to $26.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DMTK. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.70. 359,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,440. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.73. DermTech has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $585.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.77.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $109,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $40,749.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DermTech by 160.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

