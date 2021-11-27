Zacks: Analysts Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to Post $1.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will report $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance also posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $130,697,000 after buying an additional 1,348,512 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after buying an additional 1,285,111 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,347,000 after buying an additional 1,153,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after buying an additional 1,015,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.