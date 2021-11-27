Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.05. AcuityAds reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%.

ATY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $31,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,981,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,057,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.94 million and a P/E ratio of 20.33. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

