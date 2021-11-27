Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to post sales of $12.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $11.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $46.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.36 billion to $46.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $47.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.28 billion to $48.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 121,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY opened at $56.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average is $63.73. The company has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.