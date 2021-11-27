Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will report earnings per share of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.70. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $7,401,517.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,149 shares of company stock worth $24,107,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,524. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

