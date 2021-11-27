Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce $15.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.67 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $9.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $78.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.90 million to $79.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $80.89 million, with estimates ranging from $64.16 million to $103.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.07) earnings per share.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $39.49.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

