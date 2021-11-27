Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.53. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

FMAO stock remained flat at $$28.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.36. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

