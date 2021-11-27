Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Histogen’s earnings. Histogen posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Histogen will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Histogen.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,018.14% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Histogen in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 price target on the stock.

HSTO remained flat at $$0.53 on Monday. 705,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,911. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.89. Histogen has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Histogen by 456.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 789,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Histogen by 20.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Histogen during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Histogen by 67.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Histogen by 29.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

