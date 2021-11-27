Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to Announce $1.26 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings per share of $2.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

In other news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $440,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,396. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth about $86,001,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after buying an additional 939,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 247.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,911,000 after buying an additional 579,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $41.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.52.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

