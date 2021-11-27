Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to Announce $1.26 EPS

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings per share of $2.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

In other news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $440,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,396. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth about $86,001,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after buying an additional 939,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 247.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,911,000 after buying an additional 579,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $41.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.52.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.