Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will announce sales of $56.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.87 million and the highest is $57.28 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $50.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $216.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.58 million to $218.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $234.92 million, with estimates ranging from $230.11 million to $241.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Truist raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.18. 47,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,156. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -96.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.89. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $80.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -173.42%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

