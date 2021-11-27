Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). NuCana posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NuCana.

Get NuCana alerts:

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($15.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($18.50) by $3.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NCNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NuCana by 115.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 526,041 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuCana in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in NuCana in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuCana in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in NuCana in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NCNA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,822. The stock has a market cap of $146.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.72. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.

About NuCana

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuCana (NCNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.