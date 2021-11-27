Zacks: Brokerages Expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. Excellon Resources reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Excellon Resources.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.26. 46,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,897. Excellon Resources has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Excellon Resources (EXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.