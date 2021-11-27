Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Analysts expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRBO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NRBO stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 983,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,361. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,016.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

