Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report $4.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.52 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $14.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.57 billion to $14.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.93 billion to $15.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JWN opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.37.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

