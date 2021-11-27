Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) to Announce -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.48). Verona Pharma reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verona Pharma.

VRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $33,315.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,790. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 123.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at $81,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRNA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.74. 25,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,633. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

