Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.27. Viper Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNOM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 290,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 289,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 37,973 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,324,000 after purchasing an additional 52,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

VNOM stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.29 and a beta of 2.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.