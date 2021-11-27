Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.88.

OCSL stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,379,871 shares of company stock valued at $31,163,419. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

