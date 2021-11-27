Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Hold

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Progress Software stock opened at $48.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $39.86 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

