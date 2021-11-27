Zacks Investment Research Lowers Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HLMAF. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Halma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. Halma has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

