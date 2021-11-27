Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Several other research firms have also commented on HI. Barrington Research upped their target price on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hillenbrand news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

