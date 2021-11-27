Zacks Investment Research Lowers Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VBTX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.63. Veritex has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.91.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 33.06%.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veritex by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Veritex by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veritex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Veritex by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

