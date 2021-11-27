Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) to “Hold”

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EXK. TD Securities reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

EXK stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a market cap of $819.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,638,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

