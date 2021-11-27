Zacks Investment Research Upgrades iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) to Buy

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “iSun is a commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of iSun from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ ISUN opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $80.11 million, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 0.16. iSun has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. iSun had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iSun will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iSun by 50.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iSun by 69.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iSun during the second quarter valued at $142,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iSun in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iSun by 108.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

