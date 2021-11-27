Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to “Buy”

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $106.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.40.

OSIS stock opened at $91.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.70. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $87.49 and a 52 week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

