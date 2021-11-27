Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tango Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,093,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

