Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

THR opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.49 million, a P/E ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 1.50. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 67,688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

