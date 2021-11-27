Zap (ZAP) Trading 15.1% Lower This Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Zap has a total market cap of $7.38 million and approximately $107,067.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zap has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Zap coin can currently be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00044663 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00233641 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00088411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

