ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an underweight rating and a $46.02 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. Equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,512,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,829,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

