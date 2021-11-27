Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZBH. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $125.62 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $124.83 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.13 and a 200 day moving average of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

