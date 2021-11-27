Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $400.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $460.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZM. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an in-line rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $328.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $220.21 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $195.80 and a one year high of $486.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.42.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total value of $524,901.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

