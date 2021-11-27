Zynecoin Trading Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, Zynecoin has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zynecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zynecoin has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $107,241.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00043926 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00232794 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zynecoin Coin Profile

ZYN is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

