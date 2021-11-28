$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.11. Gogo reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

GOGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,842. Gogo has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 82.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 61,164 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 94,980.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Gogo in the second quarter worth $710,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

