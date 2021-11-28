$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARS. Truist began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,267,693,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 12,600.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 689,270 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 389,496 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 289,883 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

