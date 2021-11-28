$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.39. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEA. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth approximately $135,114,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 414.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 963,607 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,284,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,286,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.56. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

