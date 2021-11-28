$0.39 EPS Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. CareTrust REIT reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

CTRE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRE stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.83. 427,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.66%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

