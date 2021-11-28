$0.51 EPS Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.48. Outfront Media reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

OUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -63.73 and a beta of 1.79. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 41.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 396,307 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Outfront Media by 37.0% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Outfront Media by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 152,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 111,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.