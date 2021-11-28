$0.58 EPS Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. CMS Energy posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.13. 789,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.60. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in CMS Energy by 722.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.