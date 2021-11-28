$0.78 EPS Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.73. Bank of America posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of America.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.76. The stock had a trading volume of 55,110,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,328,379. Bank of America has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.