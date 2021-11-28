$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.06 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average of $79.46. The company has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

