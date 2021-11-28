$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Realty Income reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after buying an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,627,000 after buying an additional 355,112 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:O traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,720,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,119. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.54. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 224.60%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

