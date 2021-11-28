$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to announce $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $130.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $83.82 and a 12-month high of $139.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

