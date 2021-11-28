$1.39 EPS Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.50. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $476,556.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,809 shares of company stock valued at $3,417,489 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 23.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 71.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $82.41 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $74.76 and a 1-year high of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

