$1.47 EPS Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Analysts expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to announce earnings per share of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.30. CarMax posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $7.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $8.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at $29,463,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 113.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $145.75 on Thursday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.