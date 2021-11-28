$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to post sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.82 billion. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $890.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $430,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,789,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,988,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $1,881,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $9.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,513,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,076. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,047.77 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $154.40.

Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

