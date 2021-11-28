-$1.87 EPS Expected for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will report earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.79) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.96). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($7.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.26) to ($3.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82).

Several brokerages have commented on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. 81,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,322. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $330.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.07. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

